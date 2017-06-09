Villisca Axe Murder House at Center of New Netflix Movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- If you're looking for the next thriller to watch on Netflix, look no further: Iowa's own Villisca Axe Murder house is the inspiration behind the newest Netflix horror film The Axe Murders of Villisca.

After a California native went on an overnight visit to the home, he was inspired to create the film.

The movie will center on the real-life unsolved murders of two adults and six children that happened more than 100 years ago.

The movie is rated TV-MA and currently available to watch on Netflix.