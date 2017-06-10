× Altoona Officials Confirm Death of Mayor Skip Conkling

ALTOONA, Iowa — Josiah “Skip” Conkling, the mayor of Altoona, has passed away.

On Saturday afternoon, the City of Altoona tweeted confirmation of the mayor’s death. The message said Conkling “served Altoona for decades in various capacities and he will be greatly missed.”

It is with heavy hearts today that we wanted to inform the public that Mayor Josiah "Skip" Conkling passed away this morning. 1/2 — City of Altoona, IA (@CityofAltoonaIA) June 10, 2017

It is with heavy hearts today that we wanted to inform the public that Mayor Josiah "Skip" Conkling passed away this morning. 1/2 — City of Altoona, IA (@CityofAltoonaIA) June 10, 2017

The Altoona Police Department also released a message on Facebook, saying department members are “grateful for his long-time dedication and passion for the city.”

According to the Des Moines Register, Conkling had been suffering an illness since the beginning of the year.

Funeral details have not yet been released.