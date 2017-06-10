Des Moines City Council Working to Increase Walker, Biker Accessibility on Downtown Streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The City of Des Moines has a plan to make downtown streets more accessible and safer for walkers and cyclists.

The plan includes changes such as eliminating one-way streets to bring in two-lane traffic, which would reduce the number of driving lanes for cars and add a protected bike lane.

Findings from a case study prompted the plan, and Des Moines City Council members want to take resident feedback into consideration before giving the final draft. The council is expected to adopt the draft plan this coming fall, with planners hoping for the project to be complete in 2030.