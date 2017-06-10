Girl Wants To Hug Officers In All 50 States

NEBRASKA — One very special girl is on a very special mission: to hug police officers in all 50 states.

Rosalyn Baldwin, 7, is touching the hearts of officers one state at a time, and her most recent stop is the Cornhusker State.

“She’s always hugged police officers for as long as she could walk,” said Rosalyn’s mother Angie Baldwin.

After hearing about shootings in Texas and Baton Rouge, Rosalyn decided something had to be done to bring a little more happiness to the law enforcement officers.

“It warms your heart, it really does. It helps people to know that this is why we do what we do, we want to help people, we want to be a part of our communities we serve,” said Sergeant Benjamin Murry of the Nebraska City Police Department.

Rosalyn explains why she chose hugs.

“Because that’s the best thing of all. Make them feel blessed,” she said. “God told me to go on this little adventure and hug police men because of all they’ve done for us. They even risk their lives sometimes.”

So far, Rosalyn and Angie have visited 15 states. It’s going to be a long journey, but Angie says it’s worth it.

“I see what she does and I see her face light up when she hugs them and she’s with them.”