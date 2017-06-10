Little Cyclones Cool Valley for First State Championship

DES MOINES - Ames did something no other team did this season, shut out top-seed Valley. Grace Nelson scored the Little Cyclones only goal, and that's all they needed. Ames wins its first state soccer championship.
