Polk County Officials Warn of Increasing Phone Scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- Deputies in Polk County are warning about a huge spike in the number of telephone scams.

One of the most common types involves a caller pretending to be a member of the sheriff's office and threatening arrest. The caller harasses the person into making a payment over the phone in order to avoid jail.

Deputies say they will never contact people by phone to collect fines or any other payment. Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and report it to law enforcement.