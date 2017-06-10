PrideFest Kicks Off With Community-Wide Food Packaging Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A weekend of raucous fun is well underway in downtown Des Moines after the annual PrideFest kicked off on Friday.

The festival is a boisterous celebration of LGBTQ pride and freedom, but the event started off quietly with a community activity. Dozens of volunteers rolled up their sleeves and started packaging meals for the needy at Meals From the Heartland. The PrideFest team set a goal of 20,000 meals by the end of the day.

"These meals, the rice and vegetable packets, usually go worldwide, but we're expecting a majority of this to actually stay here in the United States, so domestic families will be able to receive these meals," said Tink Harvey, of the Des Moines Pride Center.

The main PrideFest event begins on Saturday at noon in the East Village. The Pridefest parade will be on Sunday at 1 p.m.