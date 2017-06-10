Soccer Players Cut Hair After Being Disqualified Because Teammate ‘Looked Like a Boy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEBRASKA -- Members of a girls' soccer team in Nebraska chopped off their hair in solidarity of a teammate whose short hair raised gender questions that sparked national headlines.

The scissors came out right after practice, and the pony tails came off in support of 8-year-old Mili Hernandez. Mili's team was disqualified at a soccer tournament last weekend because organizers listed her as a boy on the roster. Mili's father says he showed officials her insurance card to prove she was a girl, but that wasn't enough.

The team didn't get to play in the finals, but members are more concerned about their friend than their place in the competition.