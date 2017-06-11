× Baseball Hall of Fame Mobile Museum Ends Iowa Visit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Baseball Hall of Fame Mobile Museum is wrapping up its eight-day stop in Iowa.

The tour is all about the ultimate baseball experience.

“Primarily this is about people who aren’t able to make it out to Cooperstown, and it’s just that experience that you have. A lot of elderly people will bring their grandkids and they say, ‘I remember I was at that game. I saw Mickey Mantle, I saw that,'” said Gary Wilmes, operations manager of the mobile museum.

This year’s tour focused on cities with minor league teams, so the museum parked outside Principal Park. Organizers say hundreds of Iowa baseball fans visited the museum daily and were able to experience a virtual reality home run derby and see historical artifacts.

Third grader Graham Wise enjoyed his time at the museum, saying, “It’s just really interesting of how they can save all the artifacts that they have from, like, 70 years ago and a long time ago. Its amazing how they can keep them in good shape.”

The tour will now head to Omaha for the College World Series.