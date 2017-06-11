× Crews Investigate Fire at Urbandale Townhouse

URBANDALE, Iowa — On Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to a fire at a townhouse in Urbandale.

Around 3 p.m., crews were called to the 4300 block of 153rd Place on a report of a fire. Officials say the flames started on the deck and then spread before firefighters were able to put out the fire in the attic.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews are not yet able to enter the building, so the extent of the damage is still unknown.

Fire officials say it is especially difficult to put out fires in hot, windy conditions, but crews were grateful for people in neighboring homes who brought out water to ensure the firefighters stayed hydrated.