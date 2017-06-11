Habitat for Humanity Program Building 11 Houses in 11 Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA, Nebraska -- Volunteers, construction workers and future homeowners in Omaha are on a mission to build 11 houses in 11 days, no matter how hot the weather may be.

KETV's Taylor Barth talked to some of the people working on the project.

Perry Nichols-Swiney's family is one of nearly a dozen that will soon be moving into a new home, all thanks to Habitat for Humanity's Builders Blitz program that helps build families a new home and provides them with an affordable mortgage. The family learned they'd receive their first home last August.

"I was like, 'yes, yes!' Hung up the phone and was just, like, jumping through the house and super excited. It's like we're going to be future homeowners!" said Nichols-Swiney.

The home is one of 11 going up near 33rd and Emmet Street.

"When we're able to acquire multiple lots in one area, in a 2,3,4 block area, that's just great because we can make a much more immediate and a much larger impact to the neighborhood," said David Klitz of Habitat for Humanity.

The new homes wouldn't be possible without the companies that step up to build them.

"It's a joy because you get to meet the owners and the family you're doing the house for. You want to try and do as much for them as you can, because most everything is donated and volunteered as far as materials and labor," said Alan Kennedy of Project Advocates.

The future homeowners, like Nichols-Swiney, are involved in the building process, too. It's something he says he enjoys, but he's also looking forward to what's next.

"It's ours. Something that we can call home, we can continue to grow in."

This is the 10th annual Habitat for Humanity Builders Blitz.