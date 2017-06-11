× Iowa Teen Dies From Cancer Two Days After Graduating High School

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Just two days after completing her goal of graduating high school, an eastern Iowa teen lost her battle with cancer.

Last September, shortly after starting her senior year of high school, 18-year-old Allison Cress was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, according to KWWL. Although she was not able to spend much time in the classroom, Cress worked with a tutor and taught herself so she could keep up with her lessons.

Cress’ obituary describes her as someone who “brought a smile to your face and always kept a positive attitude during her fight.”

Cress graduated from Hempstead High School on June 3rd.