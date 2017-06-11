× Johnston School District Unveiling New Building

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The project has taken several years and millions of dollars to complete, but the Johnston Community School District will unveil its new high school on Monday.

The $75 million project is state of the art. District officials say the layout of the classrooms will be different, and instead of traditional chairs will offer options for students to sit or stand throughout class.

The school is the largest high school in the state, and can hold up to 1,800 students. The new building will house 10th-12th graders and the old high school will house 8th and 9th grade students.

The open house begins on Monday at 4 p.m. at 6500 NW 100th Street.