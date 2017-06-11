× Living History Farms Hosts Vintage & Made Fair

URBANDALE, Iowa — Over the weekend, some Iowans walked through Living History Farms in hopes of finding a one-of-a-kind gift.

Living History Farms hosted the Vintage & Made fair, which was the largest in the event’s four-year history; over 100 vendors set up shop.

Emily McCommons of The Faded Clover sells homemade home decor, and says the industry continues to grow in popularity and people are grateful for something that uniquely suits them.

“It’s very surprising. I’ve worked in retail stores before and so you think that everyone wants the best, lowest price at bigger stores, but people appreciate the work and things that people put into making handmade items for their home,” she said.

The next Vintage & Made fair will take place this fall.

