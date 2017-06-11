× One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in North English

NORTH ENGLISH, Iowa — The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened on Saturday night in the 100 block of South Walnut Street in North English. Authorities were called to the area just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer-involved shooting took place with a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the man and continue to investigate the shooting.