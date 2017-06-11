× Two West Des Moines Pools Resume Regular Hours

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — While some people are heading into the air conditioning during this hot weather, others are jumping into the pool.

Luckily, the city of West Des Moines announced the hours of two aquatic centers are now back to normal.

Starting on Sunday, the Holiday Park Aquatic Center and Valley View Aquatic Center will now be open seven days a week. The two centers were previously only open every other day due to staffing shortages this summer. However, after raising the starting pay by a dollar to $10.14 per hour, they now have enough staff to stay open every day.