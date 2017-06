Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Grocery store Aldi has announced it will be expanding across the U.S.

The German company plans to add more stores in the U.S. over the next five years. Aldi currently has more than 1,600 stores and plans to have 2,500 locations.

Aldi focuses on private-label goods and says it aims to give customers organic produce and meat raised without antibiotics.