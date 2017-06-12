Blank Park Zoo Welcomes Baby Japanese Macaque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Blank Park Zoo is adding yet another baby to the family.

The new addition, a Japanese macaque, was born on June 3rd. She weighed just over a pound at birth, which is big but healthy for a macaque. She is the first successful birth of a Japanese macaque at the zoo in more than 15 years; there are now 11 macaques at the zoo.

Visitors will have the chance to see the baby from a special outdoor area set up for her in a few weeks. She will be named at this Friday's Zoobilation event, which is a gala fundraiser for the Blank Park Zoo.