Drowning Death of Man Fishing With Son Prompts Water Safety Efforts

IOWA -- Efforts to keep Iowans safe on the water this summer follow the drowning death of a man fishing with his son.

Malik Williams was photographed fishing with his 6-year-old son from a dock on the Mississippi River last week. Shortly after the photo, his son accidentally fell into the water. Williams drowned trying to save him and the boy was rescued by a witness.

Now, on the same dock here Williamsand fished with his son is a rack of life jackets.

"Malik's life, it's priceless. So something like this could helpfully help someone in the future," said 21-year-old Olivia Ray.

Ray built the rack and bought the life jackets this weekend, and hopes the idea catches on.

"I hope that people in the Quad Cities will be aware that using a life vest can save your life, but I also hope that, you know, maybe we can get these elsewhere," she said.

Ray is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in medicine.