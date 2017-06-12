× Enter the KC Summer Sweepstakes!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive a one-night hotel stay at Holiday Inn Country Club Plaza, 4 tickets to Kansas City Zoo, 4 tickets to Schlitterbahn Waterpark, a $100 Plaza gift card, a Plaza gift bag with exclusive discounts and special offers and a swag bag. The total value of this prize is $650!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Click here for more information about Kansas City Tourism.