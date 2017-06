Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa beef producers are a step closer to the largest market in the world.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture finalized beef trade rules with China. The new rules will require that farmers document the birthplace of cattle that is exported to China, that the cow can't be older than 30 months, and that certain growth hormones are banned from cattle shipped to China.

China banned U.S. beef nearly 14 years ago because of concerns of mad cow disease.