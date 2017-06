Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A fire at the University of Iowa on Sunday was contained to a laboratory on campus.

The fire broke out at the Bowen Science Building. Over a dozen firefighters were able to put it out soon after arriving, but the damage is estimated at half a million dollars.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports an $18.5 million project is underway to modernize Bowen's building systems.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.