Funeral Arrangements for Altoona Mayor Skip Conkling

ALTOONA, Iowa — Funeral arrangements have been made for the mayor of Altoona, who died over the weekend.

Skip Conkling died on Saturday morning after a battle with cancer. He served as mayor of Altoona for six years, and was on the city council for over 16 years prior.

Conkling’s family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Altoona United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 on Thursday at the church.