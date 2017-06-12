Governor Helps Out-of-State Volunteers in Habitat for Humanity Build

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADRID, Iowa -- Habitat For Humanity's Heart of Iowa Chapter held its second-ever house build in Madrid.

The chapter covers Boone, Greene, and Guthrie Counties in Iowa.

“We're building a home in partnership with the Mark and Kim Mohr family,” said Erich Kretzinger, Executive Director of the Heart of Iowa Chapter. “Mark has been in a wheelchair since high school. He was in a bad car accident, and he just is unable to find housing that is going to work for his disability.”

The build is being helped this week by a group of Habitat volunteers called Care-a-Van. The group travels around the country in RVs to help build homes for families in need of a little assistance. This group in Madrid consists of volunteers from Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Iowa. Approximately 20 local churches also pitched in to make the build happen.

“We’ve been all over the country, we built in Canada, we've been out west to Washington state, built Montana, lots and lots of places in Florida, and all over, said Peggy Wilcox of South Padre Island in Texas. “My favorite thing to do is to install shingles.”

“Thank you for making a difference in the lives of some Iowans here,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “I hope you enjoy your stay, and for heaven's sake I wouldn't be the governor if I didn't invite you to come back and come back often.”