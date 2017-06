Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- With warm weather arriving, more and more Iowans are hitting the lakes on the weekends.

State officials and the Iowa Department of Health want to make sure everyone stays safe on the water, which is why next week will be recognized as Drowning Prevention Week.

Over the last decade, an average of 37 Iowans have died due to accidental drowning.

Governor Reynolds will sign an official proclamation designating the week on Thursday.