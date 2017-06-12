× Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting in Southeast Iowa

LEE COUNTY, Iowa – An officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in Lee County is under investigation.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says it happened just after midnight when deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 2400 block of 270th Street in rural Montrose.

An adult male suffered gunshot wounds during the incident. His name has not been released but he is being treated for injuries.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Lee County Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

No further details have been released.