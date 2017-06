Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Hawkeye fans are cheering for a new addition to the field at Kinnick Stadium this season.

The Tigerhawk logo will be installed midfield when crews add new field turf in the coming weeks. This is the first time the logo will be added to the field since the end of the 1980 football season.

You can take a live look at the turf installation here.

The home opener is September 2nd against Wyoming.