× Man Shot by Law Enforcement in North English Identified

NORTH ENGLISH, Iowa — The name of the person who died in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend has been released.

Officials say 53-year-old Robin Blaylock was killed Saturday night.

Police and sheriff’s deputies were called to the 100 block of South Walnut Street for a domestic disturbance involving a gun. When authorities got there, the confrontation escalated and Blaylock was shot.

Investigators say he died on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

The case remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation.