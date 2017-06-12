New Officer Training Aims to Reduce Credit Card Skimming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Shazam is a company that tracks debit card transactions and fraud across Iowa, and now it is providing recruit training to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

The academy's curriculum is changing to meet the demands of the growing number of credit card skimmers in the state.

"It sits out on the web or someone may just hold on to it and they could use it to create a counterfeit card with it," said Shazam Communications Director Patrick Dix.

The goal of this credit card skimmer training is to keep information obtained by skimmers out of the hands of crooks.

"Keeping our public safe from that type of crime is a very important aspect," said Erik Lux, an Iowa Law Enforcement Academy recruit.

The training will also help arm new hires with tools to help reduce fraud liability for large companies across Iowa.

"Right now the first responders, they do the best they can, but they don't have any training in this. And we don't want them learning on the streets, we want them learning here in the classroom, we want them to be able to ask the questions of, 'okay, now what do I do?'" said Judy Bradshaw with the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Future law enforcement says this training will help them on the job.

"Whether on gas stations pumps, ATMs, or at the gas stations, it's just important to keep an eye on this stuff," said Iowa Law Enforcement recruit Blake Henkle.

The academy says this training was recommend by former Governor Branstad. The long term goal is to offer credit card skimmer training to all law enforcement officers.