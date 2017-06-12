× Officials Release Names in Lee County Officer-Involved Shooting

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — Early Monday morning, an officer-involved shooting took place in Lee County.

Joshua Welborn, 29, of Montrose has been identified as the victim of a single gunshot wound. He remains hospitalized with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Deputy Dakota Foley of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, who has been with the department for two years, is named as the officer involved in the shooting.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office are still investigating the incident.

40.706866 -91.443469