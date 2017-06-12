× Senator Bernie Sanders Tweets Response to Senate Health Care Actions

UNITED STATES — The U.S. House approved its plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on May 4th, but rather than take up that plan, the Senate opted to work on its own proposal.

However, the Senate has yet to release any details about what the plan includes.

This prompted Vermont senator Bernie Sanders to tweet a photo of a blank sheet of paper. The post came with the caption, “Senate Republicans just released the schedule of hearings, committee markups and public testimony for their health care bill.”