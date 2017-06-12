Swarm of Bees Creates Buzz on Hazelton Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELTON, Iowa -- Bees in Hazelton made quite the buzz last week after swarming around the highway.

The insects were so distracting that drivers had to slow down. According to KWWL's Amanda Gilbert, the bees were on the highway for around five hours before the beekeeper was able to get there.

"Almost like a dust storm, only it's a bee storm," said beekeeper Joe Schekel. "They were just swarming everywhere."

The unusual sight blocked traffic on Highway 150.

"I guess there was kind of a lot of cars that kind of went around the block 20 times to observe this phenomenon," said Schekel.

Schekel had to step in and help, sweeping up the bees and putting them in one of his horizontal hives. However, not all of them made it back safely; days later there are still many dead bees scattered across the road.

"Stopping on the edge of the road where it's literally in harm's way, that's unusual," said Schekel.

The beekeeper said in instances like this it's important to try and help the bees get to a safe place.

"I think if we lose our bees, as a society and as humanity, we'd be in trouble. Serious trouble," he said.

Schekel thinks something may have happened to the queen and she had to rest or fell on the side the highway. The worker bees didn't know what to do then, so they hung around the area.