Two Injuries Reported in Early Morning Stabbing Incident

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating an early morning stabbing that left two people wounded,

It all started around 1:45 Monday morning when two men showed up at Mercy Hospital with stab wounds. Police say the victims were stabbed at a home in the 3000 block of Amherst Street. That’s where they say the victims were at a party, but it’s not clear what led up to the stabbing.

Investigators say they’re searching for a possible suspect described as a tan male in a grey t-shirt.

Both victims are expected to survive.