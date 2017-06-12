Volunteers Working to Build 23 Houses in Metro Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In Des Moines, 150 AmeriCorps members, volunteers, and Habitat for Humanity home buyers are hard at work.

The building project is part of the Build-a-Thon in the Birdland neighborhood, an area that was heavily damaged during the floods of 1993 and 2008. The goal is to build 23 homes in the neighborhood by the end of next year.

Eric Butler is an AmeriCorps volunteer from Jacksonville, Florida, who says Monday's heat won't slow down their work.

"The weather is good, we have a lot of host site managers out making sure everyone is drinking water, taking breaks and eating some snacks. It's a little toasty, on the toastier side, but we are pushing through it," he said.

Des Moines Water Works installed a water station to make sure the volunteers stayed hydrated.