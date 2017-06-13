Budget Cuts Take Toll on Iowa Sex Abuse Hotline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Budget cuts made during the legislative session are already taking their toll.

Iowa Victim Services saw its budget slashed by 26%, which will lead to the closure of the Iowa Sex Abuse Hotline in September. Last year, the hotline fielded more than 4,000 calls.

"These services that are being cut statewide primarily service sexual assault survivors. So I think that's our main concern, is we're going backwards, because these services are really impacting sexual assault survivors," said Nicole Durbin, Family Resources Program Officer.

When the hotline loses funding, it will merge with the Iowa Domestic Violence Helpline.