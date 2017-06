Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you work downtown, you won't need to pack a lunch this Thursday.

Out to Lunch is set to return to Des Moines on June 15th. The event will feature food vendors and live music from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Walnut Street between 8th and 9th Streets. There are several confirmed food trucks and vendors including Hawaiian Grill, Say Cheese, and Patton's.

After Thursday's event, there is one more Out to Lunch this summer, scheduled for July 13th.