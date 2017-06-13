× Iowa State University Search For New President Underway

AMES, Iowa- A series of forums have been held this week to talk about what to look for in the next president of Iowa State University.

At a morning forum in the ISU Memorial Union a number of people raised points they want to see as a skill in the new president of the school..

Requests came for a person who has a genuine heart for teaching. Another wanted a president who could respond to the question of growing online colleges, and how much more brick and mortar is needed in this new environment. Another person wants a president who can relate to everyday Iowans, who help fund higher education in the state.

“The purpose of today, we need to craft the story,” said Luis Rico-Gutierrez, who is Dean of the College of Design at Iowa State, and serves as chair of the Search Committee for a new President.

“We need to craft the story of Iowa State that is going to represent the institution as we search for this group of potential candidates to occupy the presidency of this institution.”

Rico-Gutierrez asked people who may know someone in another part of the country who might be a good fit for the job, to suggest their name. The meetings are being run by a consulting firm, who will aid ISU and the Regents in selecting the finalists.

“ISU in my mind, is the best place to become a president right now in the United States,” said Rico-Gutierrez. “We’re going to talk about the challenges we have recognizing that every challenge is an opportunity.”

The names of potential candidates are kept confidential, until several will be asked to make an on-campus visit. Finalists could be recommended to the Board of Regents by October.