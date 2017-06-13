Iowa Ultra-Cyclist Starts 3,000 Mile Race Across Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, California -- Friends of Iowa ultra-cyclist Sarah Cooper say she appeared cool and calm as she made her way to the start of what is described as the world's toughest bicycle race.

Cooper is at the start of the race across America, which starts in Oceanside, California, and ends in Annapolis, Maryland. Cooper took off from Oceanside just before 2 p.m. Iowa time on Tuesday, and hopes to make the 3,000-mile trek in 12 days or less.

You can track her progress in real time by going to raceacrossamerica.org.