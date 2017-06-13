Kansas Inmate Released After 17 Years When Look-Alike Also Ends Up Behind Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS -- A man in Kansas is now free after spending 17 years locked up for a crime he didn't commit.

His release came after his look-alike showed up behind bars.

Richard Jones served 17 years for a 1999 purse snatching outside a Walmart in Kansas City. While locked up, he learned about Ricky Amos and how much they look alike. The two even have the same first name. Then, lawyers with the Midwest Innocence Project convinced a judge last week that Jones' conviction was based on one eyewitness and that there was no physical evidence.

Jones said he is now ready to move on.

"Everything that happened, there's nothing I can do to change it. I move forward and I look forward to the future and what's going on with me now, and I just feel like this is giving me a platform to speak for people who can't speak for themselves," he said.

There is no word yet from the prosecutor's office as to whether they plan to charge the other suspect for the crime.