× Father of Lawmaker Dies After Motorcycle Crash; Mother Injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa – A state senator is mourning the loss of his father after both parents involved in a motorcycle accident last week.

The parents of State Senator Chaz Allen were on a motorcycle on Highway J-54 Friday night around 9:00 p.m. when the motorcycle struck a deer. Thomas and Maria Allen were thrown more than 200 feet from the initial impact.

Both were transported to the Wayne County Hospital but Thomas Allen died from his injures. Maria was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A visitation for Thomas Allen has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. The funeral is planned for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the same location.