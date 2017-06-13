× Man Killed in Crash Near Centerville

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa – A Centerville man was killed in a crash Monday morning involving a semi truck.

The accident happened on Highway 2 west of Centerville just before 7:00 a.m. Monday. The Iowa State Patrol says 23-year-old Jacob Comegys was driving a pickup truck eastbound near the intersection with Old Highway 2 when his truck crossed into the westbound lanes of the highway.

Officials say Comegys’ truck was struck almost head-on by a westbound semi truck driven by 48-year-old Tony Evens of Springville.

Comegys was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The Iowa State Patrol’s investigation into the crash continues.