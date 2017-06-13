Menace Player Seoposenwe Also an Olympian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Des Moines - The Des Moines Menace women's team has a new player this year, Jermaine Seoposenwe. A native of Cape Town, South Africa Jermaine didn't start playing soccer till she was 12. It didn't take her long to figure it out.

She's also a member of the South African (Banyana Banyana) national team which qualified for the 2016 Olympics.

The Menace are 1-0-1 on the year and now play 4 straight games on the road. They return home on July 15 at 4:30 to take on the Chicago Red Stars at Valley Stadium.