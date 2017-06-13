× Mom Pleads Guilty in Baby’s Changing Table Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mom pleaded guilty Tuesday morning, months after her child died from rolling over on a changing table.

Laci Taylor appeared in a Polk County courtroom Tuesday morning.

In September of 2016, her daughter rolled over on a changing table and suffocated to death on the railing. She was charged in January with child endangerment resulting in death.

Tuesday she pleaded guilty to felony neglect of a dependent person. She now faces up to 10 years in prison. Parole and probation are a possibility.

During the hearing a visibly upset Taylor answered the judge’s questions about what happened.

Taylor: “When she rolled over, I was not there to help her, and I regret that every day.”

Judge: “And what happened as a result of her rolling over?

Taylor: “Her neck was compressed on the bar, and she suffocated.”

Judge: “How long were you gone?”

Taylor: “I swear it was no longer than 10 minutes.”

Taylor also told the judge she was making the baby a bottle while she left and admitted to smoking a cigarette while gone.

Taylor’s sentencing is set for August 3rd.