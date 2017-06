Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa -- Police in Pottawattamie County are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured two others.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Ashwood Lane, when two vehicles collided head-on.

Patricia Larson, 73, was pronounced dead on the scene. Tina and Roger Shipley were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.