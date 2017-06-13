× Program to Expand Access to Fresh Produce for SNAP Recipients

DES MOINES, Iowa – At her weekly news conference Tuesday morning Gov. Kim Reynolds highlighted the expansion of an Iowa Healthiest State Initiative program.

The Double Up Food Bucks expands access to fresh produce for shoppers who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also known as SNAP.

Double Up Food Bucks matches SNAP benefits at participating farmers markets, up to $10 a day.

“Along with that we have expanded from Farmer’s Markets to mobile groceries and mobile markets, once again helping to increase access to fresh healthy food,” said Aryn McLaren with the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative.

The program will also benefit more than 300 Iowa farmers. It expects about $100,000 in local fresh produce sales at the participating farmers markets.

Learn more about the Double Up Food Bucks program and where you can use it here.