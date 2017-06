Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- The man who ran across the country in record time on foot will race again in Iowa.

Pete Kostelnick set a new world record last year for the fastest ever transcontinental run; he ran it in 42 days, six hours, and 30 minutes.

This time he'll be on a shorter race, when he returns to his hometown of Boone to lead the Pufferbilly Days 5K and 10K races. Kostelnick will also serve as the parade's grand marshall.

Pufferbilly Days is September 7th through the 10th.