Trailer for New ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ Featurette Debuts

Prepare to get Frozen again. Disney released a trailer Tuesday for its upcoming Olaf-centered featurette Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

EW.com reports the 21-minute mini-movie focuses on Olaf finding the best Christmas traditions for sisters Elsa and Anna to try out, because they don’t have any of their own. Olaf teams up with reindeer Sven to canvas Arendelle in search of the best way for the sisters to celebrate their first Christmas after the events of Frozen ended their estrangement.

The featurette will be shown in theaters before Pixar’s Coco, which is scheduled to be released November 22nd.

Disney also did a short film in 2015, Frozen Fever, about Elsa and Kristoff throwing a birthday party for Anna.

The full-length sequel to Frozen, Frozen 2, has been scheduled for a November 27, 2019 release.