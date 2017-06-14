× Daughters of the American Revolution Present Flag for Vietnam Veterans on Flag Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be at the Neil Smith Federal Building, 210 Walnut, 6th Floor Cafeteria, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday to introduce the 50th Vietnam Commemorative Flag.

“This special flag is through the Department of Defense. We became a partner with them to commemorate the Vietnam War, the 50th anniversary,” Candy Brown with the Daughters of the American Revolution said.

On June 14, 1977 the Second Continental Congress adopted the United States flag.

Flags are an important symbol in the United States and across the world.

“I think sometimes you just look at a flag and don’t think about the thought that went behind it. The circle, the black circle is for those who didn’t return, those who were killed in action, missing in action, the red is for the blood, the white is for the honor. It has a map of Vietnam on it and it has the ribbon the military received after the war. When you break it down it has a lot of significance,” Brown said.

There is also a presidential proclamation that states May 28, 2012 through November 11, 2025 commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Brown said this flag is special because some veterans didn’t receive the respect and honor they deserved at the time of the war.

“I think because when a lot of them returned from Vietnam, it was a different time. It’s been 50 years and it’s time to honor these veterans for their service and so this pertains to any Vietnam Veteran, Vietnam era veteran from ‘55 to ‘75,” Brown said.