Generational Wedding Dress Stolen from Des Moines Bride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Wedding planning for a Des Moines women has hit a major road block after she says a prized family heirloom was stolen.

“I felt so bad. I went over to my grandma’s house and was talking to her I felt so bad. She said it’s not a big deal and said those things happen,” says Marissa Hurst.

Hurst left her grandmother and mother’s wedding dress in the trunk of her car, at the Weston Park Apartments, after running errands.

On Monday night, she says a thief stole the dress she planned on wearing in her upcoming wedding. The bride-to-be reported the theft to police but is hoping it can be tracked down with the help of social media. Already, Hurst’s post pleading for the dress's safe return has been shared more than 6,000 times on Facebook.

“It’s nice to see that people are willing to reach out. They say we’re all looking for you on Facebook and on these websites to see if anyone is going to post it. It really means a lot because I can’t do it all myself.”

Hurst plans having her wedding next fall and is looking forward to making new memories by dress shopping for a new dress with her mom and grandma.