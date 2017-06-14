× Hearing Monday for Des Moines Man Accused of Killing his Wife

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man accused of murdering his wife will be back in Polk County Court Wednesday.

Fifty-year-old Harold Dudley is set to go before a judge for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

Dudley is facing charges of first degree murder and burglary after his wife Mary Dudley was found shot to death on June 3rd. It happened at the Southbrook apartment complex on the city’s south side.

Harold was arrested in Ames just hours after his wife’s body was discovered.

He’s currently being held at the Polk County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond.

Mary Dudley’s death marked Des Moines’ 16th homicide of the year.